Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 6,153 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 124.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

