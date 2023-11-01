Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.3 %

TEL opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $110.88 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average is $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

