Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $126.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.23. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.80.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

