Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in VMware by 7.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in VMware by 491.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $2,820,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMW stock opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.93. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.97 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

