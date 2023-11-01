Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 17,398 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.0 %

DD opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

