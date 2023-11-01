Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 67.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.44. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.82.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

