SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SXC. B. Riley downgraded SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:SXC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $796.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 574.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

