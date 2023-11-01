Superdry (LON:SDRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.40

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.40 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 37.15 ($0.45), with a volume of 313821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.45).

Superdry Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £34.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.37.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

See Also

