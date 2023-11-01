Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Synchronoss Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNCR opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $49.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 604,621 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,607 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 627,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 225,396 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 272,880 shares during the period. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

