Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.9 %

SNDX opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $325,863.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,816,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

