Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,246,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.