T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 573.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,659 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $41,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.89.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

