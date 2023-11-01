Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Raised by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its position in Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Target by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

