TELUS (T) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of C$4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion.

Shares of T opened at C$22.36 on Wednesday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.25.

In related news, Director Darren Entwistle acquired 12,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.36 per share, with a total value of C$200,081.58. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

