Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Lifted to “Outperform” at CJS Securities

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. CJS Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tennant Price Performance

TNC opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85. Tennant has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tennant

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $130,504.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $385,534.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,713.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,688 shares of company stock worth $1,139,863. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tennant in the second quarter worth about $1,102,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Tennant by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 22,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 15.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 711,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,761,000 after purchasing an additional 96,947 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

