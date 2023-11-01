Tennant (TNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 15th

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Tennant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TNC opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.12. Tennant has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $385,534.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,713.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $130,504.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,907.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,863 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tennant by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tennant by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tennant by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

