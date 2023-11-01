Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Holdings Decreased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,567,000 after buying an additional 748,428 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,494 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,948,000 after purchasing an additional 92,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $652,846.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,746,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

