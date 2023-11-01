Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TDC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.90.

Get Teradata alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $42.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. Teradata has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $199,436.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,526.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,746,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 67,557 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.