Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $193.37 and last traded at $197.76. Approximately 66,401,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 140,404,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.03. The company has a market capitalization of $638.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,065 shares of company stock worth $11,292,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

