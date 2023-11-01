The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $189.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.26. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.54 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.