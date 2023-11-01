The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.26. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $139.52 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

