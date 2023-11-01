The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of The Cigna Group worth $157,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,837 shares of company stock worth $6,792,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.0 %

CI stock opened at $306.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

