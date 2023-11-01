The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $160,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 99.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $303.20 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.