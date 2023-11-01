The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

