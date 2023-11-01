The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,931 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.69. 230,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.93 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

