Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timberland Bancorp

In other Timberland Bancorp news, CFO Marci A. Basich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $30,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $66,482. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Further Reading

