Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.72-$4.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.

Timken Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. Timken has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.44.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Timken by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

