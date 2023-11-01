Titon (LON:TON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.00

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.79), with a volume of 1996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.85).

Titon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.93.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.

Featured Articles

