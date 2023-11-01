Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSE:TPZ traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.38. 17,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,524. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.63.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of C$74.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.4197189 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Company Profile
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Topaz Energy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Advanced Micro Devices is at a turning point and ready to rebound
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.