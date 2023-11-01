Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:TPZ traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.38. 17,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,524. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of C$74.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.4197189 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.77.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

