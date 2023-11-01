TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $228.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $307.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,278,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,278,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock worth $2,263,881. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.56.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

