Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Topgolf Callaway Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MODG traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 142,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.80. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $76,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

