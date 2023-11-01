Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$104.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$96.20 and a 12 month high of C$117.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$108.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.29.

Insider Activity

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky bought 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$112.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,150.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

