TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,032,000 after purchasing an additional 852,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 182.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. TD Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

