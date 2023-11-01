TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.
TOWN has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on TowneBank
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank
TowneBank Stock Performance
Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
TowneBank Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TowneBank
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.