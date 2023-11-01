TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

TOWN has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TowneBank

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

TowneBank Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,040,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,821,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 537,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.