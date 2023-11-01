TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
TransAlta Stock Performance
Shares of TSE TA opened at C$10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.58. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.11 and a one year high of C$13.97.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.19. TransAlta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of C$625.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.5077745 EPS for the current year.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
