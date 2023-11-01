TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.58. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.11 and a one year high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.19. TransAlta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of C$625.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.5077745 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.45.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

