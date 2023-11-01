Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Travelzoo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $301,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,164,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,868,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 595,598 shares of company stock worth $3,970,204 in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.