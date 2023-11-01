TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,402,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,582 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 5.80% of TriMas worth $66,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TriMas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriMas by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in TriMas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TRS opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

TriMas Announces Dividend

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. TriMas’s payout ratio is 13.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

