Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55 to $0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.38.

Trimble Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

