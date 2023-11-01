Trisura Group (TSU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$664.42 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Price Performance

TSE:TSU opened at C$30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 92.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 0.78. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.05 and a 52 week high of C$47.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$60.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSU

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.