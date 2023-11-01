Trisura Group (TSU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$664.42 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.15%.
Trisura Group Price Performance
TSE:TSU opened at C$30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 92.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 0.78. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.05 and a 52 week high of C$47.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Trisura Group Company Profile
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
