Truist Financial Corp (TFC) Quarterly Filing Highlights and Risk Factors

Truist Financial Corporation is committed to long-term growth and competitiveness. They are consolidating businesses for operational efficiency, creating a more efficient branch network and staffing structure, simplifying and streamlining compensation and benefits programs, reallocating investments to core businesses, and rationalizing technology spend. These initiatives have been successful in improving the capital position, normalizing asset quality, and increasing the allowance coverage ratios. Additionally, the company is focusing on opportunities in core businesses, resulting in an increase in the number of shares of the registrant’s common stock outstanding. They are also monitoring new or existing competitors, non-bank financial technology companies, and public opinion to ensure they remain competitive. Truist is also subject to banking laws and regulations, and various other laws and regulations, which affect the operations and management of Truist and its ability to make distributions to shareholders. TFC is taking steps to ensure they remain compliant with these laws and regulations, and is actively monitoring and responding to legal proceedings, such as class action lawsuits, investigations, and formal and informal proceedings. Truist is also committed to protecting customer data and evaluating risk-taking activities to ensure they are getting an appropriate return.

Revenue growth has been relatively stable over the past three years. Other income has increased due to higher income on certain equity investments and higher income from investments held for certain post-retirement benefits. Insurance income has also increased due to organic growth and acquisitions. These increases have been partially offset by lower service charges on deposits, lower investment banking and trading income. Operating expenses have increased by $915 million, or 9.5%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. This is mainly due to higher personnel expense, other expense, and regulatory costs. Merger-related and restructuring charges and incremental operating expenses related to the merger decreased $207 million and $409 million, respectively. Personnel expense increased due to investments in teammates, acquisitions, revenue producing businesses, and enterprise technology. Other expense increased due to higher pension expense and costs associated with a revision in deposit service fee protocols. Regulatory costs increased due to an increase in the FDIC’s deposit insurance assessment rate. Professional fees and outside processing expense decreased due to prior period incremental operating expenses related to the merger. Equipment expense decreased due to retirement of certain technology related equipment. Marketing and customer development expense decreased due to reduced marketing. The company’s net interest income margin is $1,269, $1,690, $2,657, $2,682, $1,651, and $1,845 respectively for the past six quarters. This indicates a slight improvement in the company’s net interest income margin compared to the industry peers.

Management has undertaken several initiatives to drive growth and improve profitability, such as organizational alignment and simplification, consolidating businesses for operational efficiency, reallocating investments to core businesses, and rationalizing technology spend. These initiatives have been successful in improving the capital position, normalizing asset quality, and increasing the allowance coverage ratios. Additionally, the company has focused on opportunities in core businesses, resulting in an increase in the number of shares of the registrant’s common stock outstanding. Truist is aware of the competitive landscape in the industry and is taking steps to ensure they remain competitive. They are monitoring new or existing competitors, non-bank financial technology companies, and public opinion to ensure they are staying ahead of the curve. They are also investing in new products, services, and technology to stay ahead of customer expectations. Additionally, they are taking steps to protect customer data and are evaluating risk-taking activities to ensure they are getting an appropriate return. Finally, they are monitoring market risk factors such as interest rates, credit spreads, foreign exchange rates, equity, and commodity prices. Truist Financial Corporation is exposed to market risk from interest rate risk, liquidity risk, price risk, and volatility risk. To manage these risks, Truist actively re-prices its assets and liabilities, and uses simulations and analysis to measure and monitor its interest rate risk. Truist also applies deposit betas to its interest rate risk modeling process. To mitigate these risks, Truist has implemented an enterprise-wide IPV function to minimize adverse effects on net interest income, net income, and capital, and to offset the risk of price changes for certain assets and liabilities.

Truist Financial Corporation has seen a 29 basis point increase in their capital position over the past year. Asset quality has normalized and allowance coverage ratios remain in line with expectations. Stressed VaR measures have decreased over the nine months ended September 30, primarily due to higher diversification benefits. There were no Company-wide VaR backtesting exceptions during the twelve months ended September 30, 2023. These performance metrics are in line with the company’s long-term goals. Truist Financial Corporation’s ROI is strong compared to its cost of capital. TFC declared common dividends of $0.52 per share during the third quarter of 2023, with a dividend payout ratio of 65%. Additionally, the company’s CET1 ratio was 9.9% as of September 30, 2023, which is an increase from June 30, 2023. This indicates that the company is generating value for shareholders and is a strong investment. The company’s market share has remained steady in comparison to its competitors. There are plans to consolidate businesses for operational efficiency and reallocate investments to core businesses. This will help the company focus on opportunities in core businesses and rationalize technology spend. There are no plans for market expansion at this time.

Truist faces a variety of external risks, including malware intrusion, data corruption attempts, system breaches, cyberattacks, identity theft, ransomware attacks, and physical security risks. These risks have been exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and natural disasters. Additionally, Truist is vulnerable to the effects of climate change, such as more frequent and intense weather events, and risks related to the transition to a lower carbon economy. Finally, Truist is exposed to the potential impacts of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. These external risks could have an adverse effect on Truist’s financial condition and results of operations, leading to material disruption of operations or the ability or willingness of clients to access Truist’s products and services. Truist is committed to managing cybersecurity risks in an increasingly digital business environment. TFC has a risk management system in place to identify, measure, monitor, and manage potential risks. This system drives internal risk measurement and monitoring and enables Truist to communicate the level of potential risk the Company faces and the Company’s position on managing risk to acceptable levels. All teammates are responsible for upholding the Company’s purpose, mission, and values, and are encouraged to speak up if there is any activity or behavior that is inconsistent with the Company’s culture. The Truist code of ethics guides the Company’s decision making and informs teammates on how to act in the absence of specific guidance. Truist also seeks an appropriate return for the risk taken in its business operations and its compensation structure supports its core values and sound risk management practices. Yes, Truist is facing a variety of legal issues that could have an adverse effect on its financial position and reputation. These include malware intrusions, data corruption attempts, system breaches, cyberattacks, identity theft, ransomware attacks, and physical security risks. Truist is also exposed to the effects of climate change, pandemics, and other natural disasters. To address these issues, Truist has established accruals for legal matters when potential losses become probable and the amount of loss can be reasonably estimated. Truist also estimates reasonably possible losses, in excess of amounts accrued, of up to approximately $200 million. TFC is also monitoring and responding to legal proceedings, such as class action lawsuits, investigations, and formal and informal proceedings.

The board of directors of Truist Financial Corporation is composed of Corporate and Commercial Banking (C&CB), Consumer Banking and Wealth (CB&W), and Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). There have been no notable changes in leadership or independence. Truist’s Board of Directors is committed to diversity and inclusion in its governance practices and workforce. The board is comprised of members from a variety of backgrounds, including corporate and commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth, and comprehensive capital analysis and review. TFC has also implemented organizational alignment and simplification initiatives to ensure that all employees are treated fairly and equitably. These initiatives include consolidating businesses for operational efficiency, a more efficient branch network and staffing structure, simplified and streamlined compensation and benefits programs, and reallocating investments to core businesses. Truist is also committed to rationalizing technology spend and focusing on opportunities in core businesses. The report does not mention any sustainability initiatives or ESG metrics. It does, however, mention that Truist is subject to banking laws and regulations, and various other laws and regulations, which affect the operations and management of Truist and its ability to make distributions to shareholders. This indicates that the company is committed to responsible business practices by adhering to the laws and regulations set forth by the government.

Truist Financial Corporation is committed to improving its capital position and asset quality, and is taking steps to align and simplify its organizational structure. This includes consolidating businesses for operational efficiency, reallocating investments to core businesses, and rationalizing technology spend. TFC is also focusing on opportunities in core businesses and streamlining compensation and benefits programs. These initiatives are intended to improve the company’s financial position and ensure its long-term success. Truist Financial Corporation is factoring in current and future economic and market conditions, such as the interest rate environment, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, and geopolitical matters into its forward-looking guidance. TFC is also taking into account the monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government and its agencies, as well as regulatory and supervisory matters, litigation, or other legal actions. Truist is using multi-year financial forecasts to assess the reasonableness of the aggregate estimated fair value of the reporting units, taking into account expected acquirer expense synergies, historic bank control premiums, and the current market. TFC is also utilizing discount rates based on the Capital Asset Pricing Model, which considers the risk-free interest rate, market risk premium, beta, and unsystematic risk adjustments specific to a particular reporting unit. Yes, the company is committed to long-term growth and competitiveness. They are looking to consolidate businesses for operational efficiency, create a more efficient branch network and staffing structure, simplify and streamline compensation and benefits programs, reallocate investments to core businesses, and rationalize technology spend. They are also focusing on opportunities in core businesses to ensure their capital position increases. These strategic shifts demonstrate their commitment to long-term growth and competitiveness.

