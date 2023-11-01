U-Haul (UHAL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.16). U-Haul had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Shares of UHAL opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. U-Haul has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 250,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 28,416.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 374,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,241,000. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U-Haul in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

