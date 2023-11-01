U-Haul (UHAL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.16). U-Haul had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.
U-Haul Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of UHAL opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. U-Haul has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U-Haul in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
