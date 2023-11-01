U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,037 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

