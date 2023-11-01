U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,383 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.4 %

PWR stock opened at $167.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.80 and its 200 day moving average is $186.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

