U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 49,765 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

CALF stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This is a boost from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

