U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 62,232 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJAN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 21.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.6% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BJAN stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.