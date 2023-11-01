U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,578 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,749,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.9 %

Prologis stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

