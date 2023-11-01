U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 689 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $139.52 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.26. The firm has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

