U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 103,050 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Toast by 2,196.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $26,019.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,583.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $26,019.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,583.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,704.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,170,367. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Trading Up 0.3 %

TOST opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

