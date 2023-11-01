U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,180 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

