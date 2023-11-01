U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,703 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Trading Up 0.6 %

HPQ stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.